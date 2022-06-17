Inflation hits chili peppers at Pattaya markets

When the entire country loves spicy food, high prices for chili peppers becomes a national crisis.

Pattaya hasn’t been spared inflation on the key ingredient to most Thai dishes. Bird’s Eye chilies at the Rattanakorn Market hit 160 baht a kilogram on June 14, more than pork, which itself has seen price rises this year.







Vegetable seller Jittima Rattanasevee said wholeprice prices for the popular pepper seem to increase daily. She predicted retail prices of 200 baht a kilogram if the trend continues.

Somtam vendor Rayrai Meesom said chili prices normally rise in the summer, but this year is unusual. Prices for all vegetables, including papayas and tomatoes, are up due to surging fuel costs pushing up transportation costs.

Rayrai said she’s held the line on the retail price of her food, but that may not be possible much longer.



































