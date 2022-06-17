Messy overhead wires tidied in East Pattaya

The Provincial Electricity Authority and local utilities joined forces to clean up messy overhead wires in East Pattaya.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam and subdistrict council members observed as workers from the PEA and cable television and telecommunications companies removed dead wires and tidied up working lines on Soi Khao Noi.







The Nongprue council asked the PEA for help after many complaints by unsightly and possibly hazardous bundles of wires.

The utilities next will tidy up lines on Soi Nernplubwan.



































