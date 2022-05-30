Humanitarian Service and Art Therapy highlight Rotary Awareness dinner

The French-speaking Rotary Club Pattaya Marina led by President Dr. Olivier Meyer organised one of the most interesting Rotary fellowships of the year, when on April 30, Constance Decharme, world renowned Art therapist – Artist – Art trainer was their special guest speaker for the evening.

The Rotary Awareness themed event held at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel was well attended by Rotarians, their families and friends from many clubs in Pattaya and the region.



Speaking in French and English Constance said “Art therapy promotes openness of the heart and emotional release. It is a tool to release anger. Painting with hands allows putting emotions outside the body and regaining energy.”

During her presentation she expounded on the qualities of Art Therapy saying, “Artistic shaping promotes the emergence of symbols and brings aesthetic satisfaction that heals the soul. The most appropriate example is the Mandalas. Understanding brings meaning, allowing one to see the language of the unconscious.







She went on to say that, “Art therapy uses artistic tools, plastic arts/fine arts, painting, collage, modeling, photos, music, dance and theatre. There is a misconception that Art Therapy is only effective for children. On the contrary, it is for everyone, children and adults. There is no age limit.

“In our artistic course, I give you methodologic tools to associate colors with each other. I fit them with the person’s individual needs, desires, goals and level. I guide them on the desired subject of material and composition. In Art therapy, I don’t give any technique or any methodologic advice.

“The person does not need to know to draw. We are not here to make things beautiful. The creative process is itself very interesting. The person learns about themselves.





“We are in an insecure time. People are afraid, they feel helpless. The pandemic has kept us apart and blocked our horizons. In these difficult times when we are not able to project ourselves, Art therapy will help us to refocus, to better accept this unprecedented situation. Artistic practice will restore a protective framework, whereas at the moment we no longer have any benchmarks.

In conclusion Constance said, “I am so happy to see the evolution of the person after going through an Art therapy workshop. It is a joy to delve with them into their worlds. This kindles a flame in me.”

Dr. Olivier Meyer gave a short talk in French on ‘Rotary Awareness’ while PDG Peter Malhotra spoke on the subject of “Reasons to Join and Remain in Rotary”.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow Awards to 3 worthy Rotarians, members of the Rotary Club of Pattaya Marina. They were, Rotarian Heidi Glemeau, Rotarian Lucia Altério Lachkar and Rotarian Saowanee Thongkum.







The presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow recognition is The Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs. It is named for Rotary’s founder, a Chicago lawyer, who started our organization with three business associates in 1905.

The Rotary Foundation carries out an array of programs that achieve beneficial changes in our world, improved living conditions, increased food production, better education, wider availability of treatment and rehabilitation for the sick and disabled, new channels for the flow of international understanding, and brighter hopes for peace.



























































