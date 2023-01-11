Human Help Network holds new year’s party for staff and kids

Staff and children at the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand received cash and prizes at the charity’s annual new year’s party.

Director Radchada Chomjinda and foundation officials welcomed everyone to the Dec. 28 party at the Child Protection and Development Center in Huay Yai.







Staff members and children drew lucky numbers to win prizes such as electric appliances, accessories, home decorations, learning equipment, dolls, watches and money.

Employees working for more than five and 10 years also received special gifts.

Afterward, everyone enjoyed a meal amidst a fun and warm atmosphere.

Radchada thanked all the staffers for their hard work taking care of their children all year.

















































