Bangkok to host ‘16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention’ in June

The 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) is set to take place in Bangkok in June, with over 4,000 Chinese business leaders expected to attend.

The event, which is being organized by the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from June 24 to 26. Founding members of the WCEC, including Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, take turns hosting the meeting every two years. However, this year’s meeting, which was originally scheduled to be held in Malaysia in 2021, had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.







Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, the President of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, stated that the gathering is expected to help expedite the country’s recovery from the pandemic and promote Thailand among Chinese businesses worldwide.

He added that a reception will be organized on June 24 to welcome attendees, with popular Thai dishes being served to guests. Dhanin Chearavanont, the Senior Chairman of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, will also be invited to speak at the meeting.







According to Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce Advisor Lin Wei, guests will include Chinese nationals and members of civic and governmental groups from nations worldwide. (NNT)

































