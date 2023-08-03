Huge queues at Jomtien-Pattaya immigration office

The six days of holiday resulted in a big backlog of Jomtien immigration customers at the reopening on Thursday August 3. The neighbouring photocopying and visa services bureau was overwhelmed with many foreigners requiring photos and/or extra copies of documentation for visa extensions.

Friday August 3 will again see crowding of immigration facilities in Jomtien, especially for visa extensions and local address reporting. All immigration offices nationwide will then be closed for the upcoming weekend but will be open all next week (Monday thru Friday) without public holiday interruptions.


























