Alcohol-fueled argument leads to stabbing frenzy among drunken friends

Pattaya, Thailand – Nongprue Police Station responded to a distress call reporting a knife fight at a public park in east Pattaya on August 1. Upon arrival, officers found Amnuay Kumprasit, a 53-year-old woman, with severe stab wounds on her right arm.

The altercation involved four individuals – two men and one woman, besides the injured woman – all displaying signs of alcohol intoxication and injuries.







According to Siritwat Prachit, an official from the Nongprue Municipality Fire Brigade, the dispute erupted while the group was consuming Thai moonshine together. The injured woman had entrusted someone in the group to buy alcohol with a 1,000 Baht banknote, only to discover it missing from her pocket. Frustration and blame escalated into a verbal and physical confrontation, leading to the use of knives and the unfortunate injury.







All the individuals involved claimed not to remember the specifics of the incident, hindering police investigation. The injured woman was sent to Banglamung Hospital, while the police managed to restore order and bring all parties to the police station for further questioning. Authorities are awaiting a formal complaint from the injured woman to proceed with necessary legal actions.

















