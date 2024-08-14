DPM Phumtham assumes role of caretaker prime minister until House votes to select new leader

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for violating the constitution by appointing a minister who lack of qualification due to a past conviction.

The case was brought to the court in May by 40 senators who claimed that Srettha appointed Pichit Chuenban to the position of Prime Minister’s Office Minister despite being aware of his disqualifying background. The senators cited Section 170 (4) and (5) of the Constitution, which enumerates the ethics of cabinet ministers.







According to the Court, Pichit had previously been sentenced to six months in prison by the Supreme Court for contempt of court. In a 5-4 decision, the Court stated that Srettha “knew or should have known” about Pichit’s disqualifying factors but proceeded with the appointment anyway.

Pichit, a long-time lawyer of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s family, was previously disbarred by the Lawyers Council of Thailand for five years after the Supreme Court sentenced him to six months in prison without suspension in 2008.







Pichit and his two colleagues tried to bribe Supreme Court officials by handing them a paper bag containing two million baht of cash. All of them, at the time, represented Thaksin in the Ratchadaphisek land purchase case, for which Thaksin was later sentenced to two years in prison in 2008 for abusing his power to secure the land deal for his wife.

The court’s ruling which taking effect immediately means that Srettha has been dismissed on Wednesday. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai assumes the role of caretaker prime minister until the House of Representatives votes to select a new prime minister from a list of candidates submitted before the 2023 election.

To secure the premiership, a candidate needs majority support in the lower house – at least 247 votes out of 493 members. If no candidate achieves this threshold, the process repeats with potential new nominations.









Key candidates include: Paetongtarn Shinawatra (Pheu Thai Party) – daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra; Chaikasem Nitisiri (Pheu Thai Party) – former justice minister; Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party) – Interior Minister and deputy premier; Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (Thai Raksa Chart Party) – Energy Minister; Prawit Wongsuwan (Palang Pracharat Party) – former army chief.

Once elected, the new prime minister must form a cabinet and present its policies to parliament before assuming power. (TNA)





































