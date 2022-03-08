Honda LPGA Thailand donates medical equipment to Pong Hospital

Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, donated essential medical equipment to Pong Health Promotion Hospital. The presentation took place Mar. 8 and was officiated by Manawara Phechpalakon, Marketing and Strategic Product Planning General Manager of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. together with Winnie Heng, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of IMG Thailand.







With the continuing popularity and success of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournaments the organizers look to give back to the local communities. With funds that were raised from tournament initiatives, the Honda LPGA Thailand were able to purchase medical equipment such as wheelchairs and oxygen concentrators for a community hospital. Additionally, Honda also donated innovative powered-air purifying respirator (PAPR) masks. These negative and positive pressure masks were carefully designed and manufactured by the Honda Engineering team to help healthcare workers breathe comfortably when in contact with patients while protecting them from the COVID-19 virus.

Other fundraising efforts by the Honda LPGA Thailand include the annual charity auction, where proceeds are donated to the Siriraj Foundation in Bangkok.





The Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 will take place at Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya Chonburi province from March 10-13. To ensure a safe environment, the tournament will adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Department of Disease Control. Golf fans can tune in to live broadcasts and streaming of the event on the Official Broadcast Host PPTV HD 36 and their digital platforms: http://www.pptvhd36.com, Facebook, YouTube and the PPTVHD36 application over the four days of the tournament.



For more information and updates on the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, visit http://www.hondalpgathailand.com or follow us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hondalpgathailand.





About Honda LPGA Thailand

The Honda LPGA Thailand is the flagship LPGA tournament that has been held in Pattaya, Thailand since 2006. The tournament is currently hosted annually at the Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya Chonburi Province which has since become known as the home of Honda LPGA Thailand. As the only LPGA sanctioned event in Thailand with a rich 15-year legacy, the tournament features 60 of the world’s best LPGA players and 10 invitees who compete for a prize purse of $1.6 million USD. Gaining recognition as a launching pad for young Thai players in golf and elevating Thailand’s status as a leading golf tourism destination, the tournament attained 1,843 global broadcast hours televised across over 100 countries for the 14th edition in 2021.



Honda LPGA Thailand is organised and promoted by IMG and proudly presented by Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. This world-class tournament is also supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), Tourism Authority of Thailand and sponsored by Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Betagro Group, Daikin Industries (Thailand) Ltd., EVA Airways Corporation, Siam GS Sales Co., Ltd, Trust Golf and NITTAN Corporation.





























