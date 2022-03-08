‘Phuket Great Time’ offers special deals

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office has launched the third edition of its ‘Phuket Great Time’ initiative through www.phuketgreattime.com where Thai and foreign tourists both coming from overseas and residing in Thailand can get special deals on Phuket’s tourism products and services from now until 30 September, 2022.



The initiative forms part of the TAT Phuket Office’s latest tourism strategy, which centred on offering memorable experiences to tourists under a ‘4Ps’ concept: Phuket Even More Amazing – promoting a range of tourism products and services; Phuket Active Sport – including Surf and Surfskate SUP; Phuket Luxperience – highlighting gastronomy experience, and Phuket Collaboration – jointly staging events and festivals with tourism partners in Phuket.







Under the Phuket Even More Amazing project, the ‘Phuket Great Time. initiative is a continuation from last year and in 2022 has been expanded to also be offered to foreign tourists and foreigners residing in Thailand, in addition to Thai tourists. The Phuket Great Time initiative is aimed at promoting Phuket as a favourite holiday destination where many different tourism experiences can be enjoyed, including community tourism, sports, gastronomy, culture, and more in a sustainable way.





Through the www.phuketgreattime.com website, tourists can purchase e-vouchers with special prices in the categories of Hotels and Accommodation, Travel Agency, Restaurants, Transportation, Gifts and Souvenirs, and Sport and Activities. Tourists can get a discount of 500 Baht when purchasing at least two categories of tourism products and services with a minimum spending of 1,000 Baht. There are also activities in which tourists can receive gift vouchers or souvenirs from the TAT Phuket Office.

Meanwhile, tourism operators in Phuket wanting to offer special deals on their products and services can also register on the website.



For more information, contact:

TAT Phuket Office

Tel.: +66 (0) 7621 1036; +66 (0) 7621 2213,

E-mail: [email protected]

Line: @tatphuket

Facebook page: Phuket E-Magazine

































