Bangkok’s entertainment venues checked for alcohol licenses, fire exits

An advisor to the Bangkok governor this week inspected venues in Bangkok’s Ratchada 36 and Phahonyothin areas.

Pol Gen Adis Ngamchitsuksri was accompanied by Chatuchak district chief Phonloet Phenphat and officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). The group found that many venues were licensed to sell food and alcohol.







However, they also fall under the designation of entertainment venues because of their live musical offerings. As such, each venue must have at least two entryways or fire exits. Some were found to only have one exit and no fire extinguishers, while others only kept improperly maintained extinguishers.

These venues have since been ordered to temporarily suspend services and to make the required adjustments in order to provide fire exits and extinguishers. They have also been instructed to remove flammable materials used for decorative purposes. Those making the necessary changes would be permitted to resume services but will not be able to offer live music until they receive approval from their district office.







The Chatuchak district chief noted that 46 restaurants operated similarly to entertainment venues, 11 of which were already up to code. 17 have since made the necessary adjustments while 18 still need to meet compliance standards.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had joined the inspection team in checking venues along Phahonyothin Road. He has asked Bangkok officials to determine the specific risks associated with each venue.



Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Sutthipong Juljarern has sent letters to provincial governors urging them to be strict with entertainment venues. He also asked the governors to inspect restaurants potentially operating as entertainment venues, in order to prevent a repeat of the Chonburi incident. The action aims to prevent venues operating illegally from being able to offer their services. The Ministry of Interior is also encouraging the public to report venues that do not comply with regulations. (NNT)

































