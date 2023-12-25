High waves and strong winds spoil holiday mood at Bang Saray Beach

BANG SARAY, Thailand – Tourists who flocked to Bang Saray Beach, south of Pattaya, to enjoy the coastal charm of the eastern region, were met with an unwelcome surprise on Sunday. The sea was rough and choppy, with high waves crashing onto the shore, making it unsafe for swimming or boating.







The Thai Meteorological Department had issued a weather advisory for December 23 to 25, warning of a cooling trend and strong winds, especially in the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region. The waves were expected to reach 2-3 meters high, posing a risk to small boats and coastal activities. Many tourists and locals who had planned to spend their holidays at the beach had to change their plans or stay away from the water. Some expressed disappointment and frustration, while others took the opportunity to explore other attractions in the area.







Small boat operators were also affected by the weather conditions, as they were advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms or near the coast. They said that they had lost income and customers due to the cancellation of trips and tours. The weather advisory is expected to last until Tuesday, and authorities have urged the public to be careful and follow the updates. They have also reminded people of the unpredictable nature of the sea and the need to prioritize safety over fun.





























