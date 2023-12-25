Driver charged in boat accident leaving 30 Russian tourists stranded at sea off Koh Larn in Pattaya

The driver of a catamaran tour boat has been charged for recklessness after a sea wave caused the vessel carrying Russian tourists to break apart off Koh Larn, Pattaya.

He was charged with reckless driving that resulted in injuries to others after the incident on Saturday left about 30 Russian tourists stranded at sea.







The boat driver claimed to be driving near Jomtien Beach and was unaware of the red flag at Bali Hai pier. After the accident, the boat owner has provided the operating license to the police and has initially paid medical treatment for the injured.

The Bali Hai pier in South Pattaya still displays the red flag, prohibiting speedboats and small-sized tourist vessels from leaving the shore due to strong winds and waves.

The operators of speedboats have been forced to cancel services for tourists, and a considerable number of speedboats remain docked until further notice. Tourists heading to Koh Larn are advised to use larger passenger vessels.

Authorities emphasize the importance of wearing life jackets throughout the journey and are closely monitoring safety measures. (TNA)






























