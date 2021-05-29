High-speed rail line work begins, closing Pattaya bridge

An East Pattaya bridge closed as construction gets underway on a high-speed rail linking three major airports, will reopen June 5.

Not all the traffic lanes of Soi Nernplubwan passing over the railway-parallel road will reopen June 5, as the Provincial Electricity Authority installs power systems to support the high-speed line, but the overpass should fully passable by June 10, the utility said May 27.







The bridge project is the first obvious sign of work on the 3.6-billion-baht high-speed train slated to link Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang international airports, and U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport.

Construction under the direction of Italian Thai Development Co. began April 1 and is scheduled for completion August 31, 2025.





























