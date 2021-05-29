High-speed rail line work begins, closing Pattaya bridge

Jetsada Homklin
An East Pattaya bridge along the Railway Road in East Pattaya, closed for construction, will reopen June 5.

Not all the traffic lanes of Soi Nernplubwan passing over the railway-parallel road will reopen June 5, as the Provincial Electricity Authority installs power systems to support the high-speed line, but the overpass should fully passable by June 10, the utility said May 27.



The bridge project is the first obvious sign of work on the 3.6-billion-baht high-speed train slated to link Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang international airports, and U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport.

Construction under the direction of Italian Thai Development Co. began April 1 and is scheduled for completion August 31, 2025.


An artist’s conception of the high-speed train.


The project’s current construction leg (left of photo) covers from Pattaya’s railway station to the crossing with Hwy 331, with a budget of 3,603.728 million baht, spanning 220 km, running from April 1, 2021 – August 31, 2025.









