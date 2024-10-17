‘Halloween Kid’s Pattaya 2024’ costume contest at local shopping mall Oct 26

PATTAYA, Thailand – Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya invites children aged 12 and under to showcase their creative Halloween costumes in the “Halloween Kid’s Pattaya 2024” contest. Scheduled for October 26, the competition offers exciting prizes, including crowns, certificates, sashes, and special rewards from sponsors. Categories include Popular Vote, Best Talent, Best Creative, Best Cute Halloween, and Best Spooky Halloween.

Registration is open until October 25. For more details, scan the QR code provided. (https://lin.ee/EhFidhR).






































