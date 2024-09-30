Paetongtarn heads to Qatar for 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will attend the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Doha, Qatar, from 2-3 October, at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar.

She will deliver a speech outlining her vision for economic development, resource management, sports diplomacy, and cooperation on global challenges. The premier will also highlight Thailand’s readiness to lead as the ACD chair in 2025.







This marks Paetongtarn’s first overseas engagement since taking office, attracting global media attention and offering opportunities for strengthening bilateral ties, trade, and investment.

The summit will adopt the Doha Declaration, aimed at boosting sports diplomacy and positioning the ACD as Asia’s key platform for policy discussions.

After an eight-year break due to the pandemic, the ACD Summit resumes with Qatar hosting and Iran presiding. (PRD)





































