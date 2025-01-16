Breaking Barriers – Prime Minister joins celebrities to celebrate ‘Marriage Equality Law’

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra marked a historic milestone by joining renowned celebrities for a commemorative photo session to celebrate the enactment of Thailand’s Marriage Equality Law, January 15. The event, held on the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah building at Government House, was attended by actors, influencers, and public figures.

The Prime Minister expressed her joy, stating, “Today is a momentous occasion. The implementation of the Marriage Equality Law shows that Thailand is ready to embrace diversity and celebrate love in all its forms. Our country is open-minded, inclusive, and accepting.”







She highlighted that the law signifies a monumental change, ensuring that love is no longer bound by legal restrictions or societal norms. “No matter the gender or whom you love, love has no limitations or exceptions. There will now be equal legal protections for everyone,” she said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized Thailand’s progressive stance, being the first country in ASEAN and the third in Asia to pass such a law. She acknowledged the collaborative effort from all sectors, including government and opposition MPs, senators, and civil society, who had worked tirelessly for over 20 years to achieve this landmark legislation.

“This is a proud moment for all Thais. I want to thank everyone who contributed to this success. Today, we celebrate together,” she added.



A larger celebratory event will be held on January 23 at Paragon Hall to honor this achievement, where everyone is invited to share in the joy of love without legal barriers.

Notable figures who attended the photo session included Woody Milintachinda, Moddam Kachapa Tancharoen, Ben Chalatit, Phukhao Boonrod, Keng Tachaya, Tang Afteryum, Porsche Apivat Apivatseri, Arm Sappanyoo Panatkool, and Khuean Patradanai Setsuwan.

Thailand’s passage of the Marriage Equality Law reinforces its commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion, setting an example for other nations in the region. (TNA)













































