Debris hurled from abandoned Pattaya Waterfront skyscraper during cleanup

PATTAYA, Thailand – After reports surfaced of a long, white object, estimated to be over 3 meters in length, being thrown from the 20th floor of the abandoned Waterfront project, reporters visited the site to investigate. The Waterfront project is a 53-story unfinished condominium and hotel near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya, whose construction has been stalled since 2008. The building has garnered attention in the past, including a 2023 legal case involving a former Pattaya mayor.







During the visit, reporters observed workers cleaning the site and removing materials such as steel and aluminium rods. When approached, the workers explained they had been hired to clear the building due to frequent thefts of valuable items from the site.Pantawat Pimsakul, a 72-year-old lawyer representing Bali Hai Co. Ltd., confirmed that the property remains up for auction, though it has remained unsold for more than a decade. The building, which has been repeatedly targeted by thieves and occupied by homeless individuals, has deteriorated significantly over the years.



Pantawat said the cleanup was initiated to address safety concerns and prevent further decay. He also expressed worries about the potential hazards posed by the building, particularly during storms, which could cause loose debris to fall and endanger the public. He assured that the cleanup would be completed swiftly and that additional precautions would be taken to safeguard nearby residents and tourists.





































