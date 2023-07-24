French Music Was in the Air at the Pattaya City Expats Club

French, is a beautiful language especially when used in a song. To the enjoyment of The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC), they were treated with many songs in French at their Wednesday, July 12, meeting. Their guest presenter was singer Patrick Evans who is from the Brittany region of France. Because of his dynamic voice, he is often referred to as the French Pavarotti. He is well known for his passionate and emotional performances, as well as his exceptional vocal range and agility. He was joined later by his fellow Frenchman, Yves Baron who is one of Pattaya’s popular entertainers and music promoters. Yves has previously appeared as a Club presenter and introduced several musicians to us their Words and Music meeting programs.







In addition to his opera and operetta performances, Patrick is also recognized for his crossover blending opera with popular music genres such as pop and French chanson (music from various eras of French song). His contributions to the art form have solidified his place as one of the most celebrated French tenors.

Yves introduced Patrick who then astounded his audience with his vocal talent by singing his first French song of the morning. Patrick followed with some brief comments about his initial desire as a child to become a singer, his development of singing techniques, and how he began performing shows. These comments were interspersed to the great delight of his audience with several great songs, some sung in French and a couple others in both French and English.







In conclusion, Yves joined Patrick on stage for one duet. Yves invited his PCEC audience to join him and Patrick for an upcoming special Bastille Day performance at Paris is Love Dinner and Cocktail Bar on Soi Lengkee.

MC Ren Lexander then called on George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum where the audience can ask questions or make comments about expat living in Thailand. To view the presentation by Patrick, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mp0w8csGRw4. To learn more about the PCEC and their activities, visit https://pcec.club/.

































