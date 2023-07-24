Pita inspires thousands in Pattaya, vows continued fight together

Pattaya, Thailand – Amidst the gentle yet persistent rain at Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, a powerful wave of support swept through the crowds as Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party, made his presence felt. Undeterred by the unfavorable weather, thousands of Pattaya residents, and people from nearby areas, including Thais and foreigners, gathered on Saturday, July 22, to meet the charismatic leader and his team of MPs in Chonburi Province.







Pita Limjaroenrat, known for his unwavering commitment to the people, addressed the gathering, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering support. He pledged to remain by their side, even if the path to forming a government or becoming the Prime Minister seemed uncertain. The leader emphasized the profound importance of the electoral process and called upon all coalition parties to work together in forming a government that truly represents the people’s interests. His resolute spirit left no room for surrender.







Pita drew an analogy that resonated deeply with the crowd. He likened their journey together to being on a leaking boat, stating that they would never abandon it; instead, they would unite and work hard to repair it. The significance of unity during challenging times was a message that struck a chord with the audience, igniting their determination to continue the fight side by side.







He said defiantly, “If the boat is leaking, we repair it together; we don’t kick out our friends. Let’s see whether the people’s 25 million votes can defeat 250 (senators’) votes.”

The atmosphere was electric as the crowd chanted phrases like ‘Keep fighting Pita’ and hailed him as ‘Prime Minister’, further fueling his determination to fight for their rights and aspirations.

Following the successful event at Jomtien Beach, Pita and his team of party members continued their journey to the Bo Win district and on to Rayong and Chanthaburi provinces.

















