Free parking on all public roads and spaces in Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet has spoken out reiterating that parking on all public roads and designated spaces in Pattaya is free of charge. One area in particular is the parking spaces near the South Pattaya sewage treatment pump station, located at the entrance of Walking Street was established by the city to offer free parking services to residents and tourists, and should not under any circumstances involve payment.







Local authorities have emphasized the necessity of reporting encounters with individuals posing as government officials and demanding parking fees. The mayor has encouraged tourists and residents to discreetly capture video evidence when faced with such situations. Alternatively, they can use the 24/7 emergency hotline 1337 Max to promptly report any suspicious activities related to unauthorized parking fee collection.















