Pattaya’s new drainage system proves effective after Friday night thunderstorm

Pattaya, Thailand – Relentless heavy rain on Friday night led to widespread flooding in Pattaya, submerging many parts of the city. Among the hardest-hit areas were Pattaya Third Road at the Moom Aroi Restaurant intersection and flood-prone Soi Buakhao.







Despite installing drainage systems, flooding persisted even after the rain stopped, gradually returning to normal after nearly an hour. Local residents raised concerns about ongoing rain effects in the Soi Buakhao area, which has a high flood risk due to its low terrain. The city sanitation department swiftly cleared debris, ensuring efficient drainage.







City councilor, Dilok Thongnak inspected the affected areas and assisted in the relief efforts, saying, “Although drainage has improved, there is always a chance of sporadic flooding. City Hall is continuing its efforts to find long-term solutions to create a smoother, less disruptive rainy season for the community.”













