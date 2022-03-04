Pattaya officials tackle sewage, water problems

City officials warned a hotel about discharging wastewater illegally and ordered pipe repairs in South Pattaya.

Mayoral advisor Praiwan Aromchuen inspected Soi Pattaya Land Department Mar. 6, following complaints from residents that a hotel located in the area was discharging sewage into the street, creating a bad smell and health hazard.



Praiwan and city officials talked to hotel management and warned them to dispose of their wastewater properly.

The group then moved to Rungland Village, where tap water has been out for some residents for days due to broken pipes that are gushing water.







Praiwan contacted the Provincial Waterworks Authority to repair the leak and lay new tap water pipes to replace old ones.































