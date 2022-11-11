Foreign tourists return to celebrate Loy Krathong on Pattaya Beach

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet opened Pattaya’s official Loy Krathong celebration Nov. 8 on the beach at Central Road. Tourists joined lovers on Thailand’s version of Valentine’s Day to float their flower, candle and incense baskets, enjoy live music and cultural shows.

The center of the event, however, was the Krathong contest where 18 teams of students and the general public competed to create the most beautiful Krathong in four hours and only with natural materials. Teams – split into primary and secondary school categories as well as one or the public – also had to wear traditional Thai dress or flowered shirts.







School No. 7 won first prize in both the primary and secondary school categories, winning 15,000 baht for each. Schools 5, 1, 9 and 4 placed second through fourth, respectively. Consolation prizes went to School No. 3.

In the secondary education group, Pattaya schools 4, 9, 8 and 5 finished second to fourth. School No. 3 again won the consolation prize.

Among the public, the Sattabongkot won first prize, followed by the Khun Nai Tanee, Chang Rod Prakhonchai Jasmine Rice, and Tong Kan Kaew teams.







The rest of the night saw cultural performances including a Little Miss Noppamas pageant and music from Whal & Dolph.





















































