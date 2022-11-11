Police claim no serious crimes committed in the east during Loy Krathong

Regional police made the dubious announcement that there was zero crime during Loy Krathong, but plenty of arrests and confiscations.

Provincial Police Region 2 released the statement Nov. 9 stating its officers also seized a long list of guns and drugs during the non-crime wave.

Police across eight provinces made 1,045 arrests, seized 912 guns, including 29 explosives, and almost 45,000 bullets.







There were 2,892 arrests made or drugs with 191,677 methamphetamine tablets, 4,069 kilograms of crystal meth, 2.1 million baht in cash, 23 cars, 36 motorcycles, jewelry and mobile phones seized.

Police said that through their vigilance they were able to prevent any serious crimes from being committed and contended that none of those arrests stemmed from any criminal incidents.

































