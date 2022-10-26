Motorcycle-taxi driver wanted for stabbing Pattaya man

Pattaya police are hunting a motorcycle-taxi driver who stabbed a man outside a Naklua market.

Veerasit Ratchatasakornbhon, 40, was stabbed once in the right side of the chest outside the Phothisan Market Oct. 23. He was transported to a local hospital.







Witness Chalermchai Uttama, 35, said Veerasit was stabbed by a motorcycle taxi driver, who fled the scene. The victim staggered back to his car and tried to drive away, but was too injured and crashed into a parked car.







Security cameras showed the attack, but left the motive a mystery. Veerasit was walking into the market as the taxi driver followed him closely behind on his bike. The victim stopped and the two exchanged words before Veerasit punched the driver.

The taxi driver then grabbed a sharp object, stabbed Veerasit and drove away.

































