Neighbors’ fight over pooping dog turns violent

A spat between neighbors over a dog boiled over into road rage, gunshots and assault in Huay Yai.

Narodom Thimsawat, 38, and his niece, Boonyisa Meeyu, 18, suffered minor injuries when a man identified only as Ball intentionally backed his car into their Honda Scoopy at the Tonyuang intersection outside Wat Yang Yai April 12. They were treated at Wat Yansangwararam Hospital.







Narodom told Huay Yai police that the road rage was the latest chapter in a long-running dispute between he and Ball, who are neighbors. Ball has been upset about Narodom’s dog, who barks incessantly and defecates on the neighbor’s lawn.

Narodom said he thought that dispute was settled, but found out otherwise when he and his niece set out on the motorbike. Ball was driving the other way and turned on his high beams, temporarily blinding Narodom.







The motorcyclist turned around and chased after Ball, confronting him about why he flashed his lights. An argument ensued and Ball pulled a knife, Narodom claimed, adding that he disarmed Ball.

Ball then left, but came back with an uncle to continue the fight. This time, Narodom said, the uncle pulled a gun and fired four times. Fortunately passersby saw the gun just in time and ran helter-skelter in all directions, so no one got hit by flying bullets. Police recovered four 9 mm shell casings at the scene.

Police are looking for the audacious gun-toting uncle who fired his gun in public endangering the lives of others.















