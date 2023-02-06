First tour groups from China arrive for sights and sounds of Pattaya and Bangkok

The first group tours from China since the pandemic arrived in Thailand today, at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, reported The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

A welcoming ceremony was held and attended by high-level TAT executives, Chinese officials, and representatives of the Thai public and private sectors.

The arrival of the group tours comes as China allows the resumption of outbound group travel to 20 countries including Thailand, starting 6 February, 2023.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “Thailand is honored to be among the 20 countries chosen to once again welcome tour groups from China. We are extremely pleased to receive these first groups today, and look forward to the many more to come. Our thanks goes to China, the Chinese tour operators and the Chinese tourists themselves for their continued confidence in Thailand as a preferred holiday destination.”









Mr. Yuthasak was among the Thai and Chinese public and private officials and figures on hand at Don Mueang International Airport to welcome Spring Airlines Flight 9C7419 from Guangzhou, with 180 passengers onboard, among them are the two group tours of 20 tourists each.

Present along with the TAT Governor and other TAT executives were H.E. Mr. Yang Xin, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand; and Ms. Chang Yumeng, Counsellor for Cultural Affairs of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, as well as other senior officials and key figures from the Thai and Chinese public and private sectors.







The group tour passengers arriving on the Spring Airlines flight from Guangzhou have a 6-day tour program planned that will see them enjoy some of the world-famous sights and sounds of Bangkok and Pattaya. Among the attractions they will visit include Wat Phra Kaew (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Yaowarat (Chinatown), and Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen (known for its large seated Buddha image) in Bangkok; and Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya.

They will also visit Ko Samet, a long-popular island off the coast of Rayong known for its beautiful beaches, quaint resorts and relaxing tropical atmosphere.

The Spring Airline flight arriving in Don Mueang is among the 14 flights arriving in Thailand today, carrying the first set of group tours from China to Thailand. Apart from Guangzhou, these flights operated by various airlines are scheduled to depart from several cities in China namely Xiamen, Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, and Nanning, landing in Bangkok and Phuket airports.



In 2022, the number of Chinese tourists that visited Thailand is recorded at 286,511. From 1 January – 2 February 2023, Thailand welcomed a total of 99,429 Chinese travellers. For 2023, it is projected to see 300,000 Chinese tourists in Thailand for the first quarter and over 5 million arrivals for the entire year. (TAT)





































