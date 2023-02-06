Police announce procurement plans for traffic barriers and electronic devices

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has announced plans to spend 22 million baht on road checkpoints, complete with light signals and stop signs.

The move follows recent accusations of extortion involving police officers and tourists, which prompted national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas to tighten rules at road checkpoints.







The procurement plan is in accordance with the Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act 2017 and will see the procurement of 1,484 sets of traffic barriers.

The RTP's Office of Logistics also plans to spend 98 million baht on 10,000 electronic devices to issue fines for fixed-penalty traffic offenses.







The national police chief noted that the procurement and other measures aim to increase transparency and accountability in the RTP's operations, while providing a safer and more secure environment for tourists and the general public. (NNT)




























