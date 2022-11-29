First Russian charter flight arrives at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport

U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport welcomed the first of a wave of charter flights bringing Russians to the Pattaya area.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet joined airport officials in welcoming the 236 passengers on inaugural charter flight Nov. 26. The flight was operated by Azur Airlines of the Russian Federation from Tolmachevo Airport to U-Tapao.







Sanphet Suphabuansathien, president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, called it a good day for Pattaya that Russians are now coming to Thailand again.

Mayor Poramet said he was thrilled to be at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport to welcome the first batch of Russian tourists coming to Pattaya. “This is only the start of bigger and better things to come” he said. “We’ll be seeing tens of thousands of Russian tourists coming during the next few months and Pattaya is ready to afford them unsurpassed hospitality.







“Pattaya has all the facilities and amenities for single travelers and for families. Both the public and private sectors of our city will ensure that our guests will be treated with the utmost love and care.”

The package tours from Russia were arranged by three top travel agencies Picus, ANEX and Odean. Officials said U-Tapao would initially see 1 flight from Russian a day with plans to increase the arrivals to 3 flights daily.

















































