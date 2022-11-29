Thai PM discusses investment opportunities with ASEAN-U.S. businesspersons

The Prime Minister of Thailand has met with businesspersons from the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council (USBAC) to discuss investment and development opportunities, in the first in-person meeting held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha during the meeting showed his vision for Thailand’s New Normal business development, which emphasizes a balanced economic promotion, the promotion of competitive economies, and the use of innovations to drive forward the economy.







The Prime Minister said Thailand is committed to supporting digital economy transformation and digital startups, and promoting investments in the digital industry.

Gen Prayut said he hopes Thailand and the United States will further increase their trade and investment ties, as well as develop more dynamic relations, in celebration of both countries’ 190th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.









USBAC President and CEO Ted Osius said he is delighted to meet again in this first in-person meeting since the pandemic, signifying the commitment to extend the council’s cooperation in Thailand and the region.

The visiting delegation comprises representatives from 43 firms from 6 industries. They expressed their willingness to support Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model through the efficient use of energy and resources in an environmentally friendly manner.







The U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec on this occasion thanked the Thai government for the warm welcome, praising the long-lasting relations between Thailand and the United States, and the efforts by both countries exert to tighten relations on various fronts.

The U.S. ambassador congratulated Thailand on its success in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) this year, as the United States will be serving as the host country for 2023. (NNT)



































