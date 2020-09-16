Father Ray Foundation, Pattaya welcomes Canadian Ambassador

Her Excellency Sarah Taylor, second right, Ambassador at the Canadian Embassy in Bangkok, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Father Ray Foundation in Pattaya. Ambassador Taylor was welcomed by Directors of the Foundation, Father David Chiang Ketsurin C.Ss.R., second left, and Father Thanu Krathong C.Ss.R., right.







Fellow Canadian Emma McNamara, left, International Fundraiser at the Foundation also welcomed the Ambassador together with children from the Father Ray Day Care Center.









Ambassador Taylor also visited the Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs and the Technological College for People with Disabilities.

