Pattaya Hospital runs fire-evacuation drill

Pattaya Hospital practiced its fire response, which included evacuating young patients from its highest floors.







Administration Director Wasinpat Chimtin oversaw the Sept. 14 fire drill at the Soi Buakhao medical center with the Pattaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.









The hospital’s fifth floor has its pediatrics ward. Hospital staff rounded youngsters at an assembly point while firefighters used an aerial truck to evacuate people in a basket.

The fire drill also covered basic first aid and extinguisher use.

