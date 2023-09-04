Exploring culinary wonders at “Flam’s Flammekueche”

In the heart of Pattaya Runway Night Market on 2nd Road

Nestled within the bustling heart of Pattaya’s vibrant night market lies a culinary treasure that’s igniting a buzz among food aficionados – “Flam’s Flammekueche.” As you wander along the lively Second Road in North Pattaya, its unmistakable presence becomes evident, thanks to the eye-catching retired jumbo jet at the market’s core.

What sets this place apart? Well, amidst the tempting array of Thai street food, “Flam’s Flammekueche” unveils an unexpected delight from the Rhine Valley: Alsatian Flammkuchen.







Whether you call it Flammkuchen or Flammekueche, this crispy delicacy from Alsace has taken Pattaya’s nightlife scene by storm. So, what’s the hype all about?

“Flam’s Flammekueche” lives up to its name, focusing on one thing – crafting the perfect Flammkuchen, and they’ve mastered it to perfection. Featuring three delectable variations, each priced at a remarkably affordable 200 Baht, this is a culinary journey you absolutely must embark on.









The classics are all here, of course. “Flam’s Original” boasts a velvety onion cream, smoked bacon, and a touch of truffle oil – a timeless combination that never disappoints. But here’s where the excitement ignites: “Flam’s Vegetarian” showcases fresh onion cream, sliced mushrooms, and a delightful, light cheese topping, while “Flam’s Mediterranean” tantalizes with fresh onion cream, mussels, and smoked bacon, for those seeking an exotic flavor adventure.







For the true connoisseurs, “Flam’s Flammekueche” is making waves by introducing hearty, fresh Merguez sausages. These sausages, a Maghrebian classic crafted from lamb and beef, have found their second home in French cuisine. Infused with a spicy paprika kick and a hint of garlic, they pair perfectly with an ice-cold draft beer, creating a harmonious flavor symphony.







The optimal way to savor the “Flam’s Flammekueche” experience is with friends. It transcends mere gastronomy; it’s a communal culinary odyssey meant to be shared and savored together.

Open from 4.30 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily, “Flam’s Flammekueche” welcomes you to unwind in its inviting beer garden, complete with lounge-style seating. Enjoy your meal while soaking in the captivating view of the jumbo jet and the vibrant ambiance of the night market. It’s an experience that will leave your taste buds ecstatic and your evening unforgettable.























