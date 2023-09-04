20th Anniversary commemoration honors the enduring legacy of Father Ray

The Phra Mahatai Center in Pattaya, in collaboration with the Father Ray Brennan Foundation and the Phra Mahatai Foundation for the Development of Persons with Disabilities, organized a significant event to mark the 20th anniversary of the passing of Father Ray Brennan.

What truly set Father Ray Brennan apart was his dedication to philanthropy. Over the course of more than 50 years, charitable organizations and educational initiatives that catered to children, individuals with disabilities and the underprivileged in Pattaya were founded. The direct beneficiaries of his benevolence numbered in the thousands.







On August 16, 2003, Father Ray Brennan passed away at the age of 71. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of his passing, ceremonies were held, encompassing Buddhist rituals and Christian Mass services.

On August 19, Mr. Wittaya Kunpluem, President of the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization (PAO) and Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong presided over the inauguration of the ‘Open House at Mahatai: River of Hearts for the Community’ and ‘Father Ray’s Services for Society Unit,’ respectively. These events provided valuable services to persons with disabilities and the broader community, including health checkups, blood donations, Thai traditional massages, fortune-telling, eye examinations, eyeglass fittings, electrical appliance and wheelchair repairs, as well as over 80 food and beverage booths distributing food and drinks free of charge.







His Holiness Bishop Philip Banchong Chaiyara, CSsR, Diocese of Ubon Ratchathani, a longtime friend of Father Ray, celebrated holy mass with the assistance of Father Sukhum Thanasingh, pastor of the Pattaya Redemptorist Church. Additionally, former colleagues and friends who had worked alongside Father Ray for many years came together to share their reflections on his life and legacy.

Additionally, Pattaya Mayor, Mr. Poramet Ngampichet, visited the homes of 40 people with disabilities, to offer support and gain insights into their living conditions and needs.

Miss Krisana Iamyaem, one of the recipients of Father Ray Brennan’s benevolence when she was young, shared a heartwarming story from that day. She recounted a visit to the home of an elderly bedridden individual with disabilities, who, despite her severe condition, radiated cheerfulness. When they brought two bags of essentials, she accepted only one and asked that the second bag be given to her neighbor in a similarly difficult situation. This touching moment exemplified the reciprocity of encouragement that resulted from their visits.







During the same commemorative event, General Pisan Wattanawongsiri, Chairman of the organizing committee, highlighted the unique significance of this year’s proceedings. Plans were unveiled to promote Father Ray Brennan’s life story to a broader audience, with a ‘Gathering of people who love Father Ray’ event scheduled for December 2.







General Pisan also announced a series of ongoing events leading up to 2024, which marks the 55th year of Father Ray’s service in Pattaya. These events will include fundraising activities to sustain and expand Father Ray’s work for children and persons with disabilities, calling upon all individuals of faith to participate and contribute.

Former student, Mana Rungsawang, said, “I am a person with disabilities who was given an opportunity by Father Ray and the Mahatai Foundation. Thanks to them, I now have a better life and a warm family. Today, in addition to bringing dessert booths to share with the children, my friends and I have also collected a sum of sixteen thousand baht to donate to Mahatai. While the amount may not be large, we hope it can be a part of providing opportunities to the children, just as I once received.”





























