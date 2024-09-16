Experience the ultimate beachside music festival and fireworks in Pattaya on two weekends

These two weekends, make your way to Pattaya for the Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain, presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Enjoy a free admission event featuring spectacular concerts and fireworks by the sea from September 20-22 and 27-29. With three stages offering diverse musical experiences, this festival promises six days of non-stop entertainment on Pattaya Beach.



Event Details:

Colorful Burapha Stage:

Rock out with top Thai artists in a Pop Rock extravaganza. Performances by Palmy, Paradox, F.HERO, Pop Pongkool, BOWKYLION, The Toys, Tilly Birds, Slapkiss, Serious Bacon, Lomosonic, Lham Somphol, Mirrr, Zom Marie, Earth Patravee, Atom Chanakan, Purpeech, Paper Planes, Singto Numchok, and Safeplanet.

Chonburi Jazz & Chill Stage:

Relax with smooth Jazz and Chill tunes from talented artists including Up Soul Town, KHAMAS, TARR The Voice, Namm Ronnadet, Thomas Reimer’s Jazz Pit Band, Mr. Grooves Quintet, Mild, Anthony Wei, That Doog, Sararn Quintet, ABOY ft. PAE SAX, Ploy Jitvara, The Funkster, Arin Jazz Trio, Spy The Golden Song, Swing Dude, ADAM CHIMS & FAM, and PETITE.







Pattaya Dance Stage:

Dance the night away with renowned DJs in a party atmosphere. Enjoy performances by BOTCASH, Don’t Blink, Haus of Panda, Kartypartyy, Mars’ Moon, PIXZY, Acid Basis, Alex Edels, Bravery, Bvzserx, Cameron Glasgow, ckmona, GUIDE, Jewxls, Kanshriya, and Maditak.

Additional Highlights:

Stunning photo spots

Over 60 food stalls offering a wide array of delicious options

Various exciting activities

Event Schedule:

Dates: September 20-22 (Fri- Sun) and September 27-29 (Fri- Sun)

Time: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Location: Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Admission: Free!

For more details, follow the Facebook fanpage or contact the TAT Contact Center at 1672. Don’t miss out on this amazing celebration of music, food, and beachside fun!

























































