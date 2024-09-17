Mercy Center Pattaya donates essential goods to support disabled and underprivileged

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 16, Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak, accompanied by social welfare officers, welcomed Liz Shepherd and Magdalena Mortela, representatives from the Mercy Center Pattaya in a heartfelt donation ceremony aimed at supporting the local disabled and underprivileged community.







The Mercy Center, well-known for its charitable work, donated a variety of essential goods, including dry food items and medical equipment, such as walkers, hospital beds, and three-legged canes. These vital supplies are set to benefit individuals in need throughout the Nongprue area.

Mayor Winai expressed deep gratitude for the center’s generosity, emphasizing the importance of community support for those facing hardships. “This contribution will have a meaningful impact on the lives of many,” he said, assuring that the municipality will act as an intermediary to ensure the donations are promptly and appropriately distributed.





































