Chinese gang uses signal jammers to rob parked cars at motorway rest stop

CHACHOENGSAO, Thailand – Thai police have arrested two Chinese nationals who were part of a gang targeting car owners using signal jammers to unlock vehicles, Sep 16.

The incident occurred at a motorway rest stop in Chachoengsao province, where the suspects were caught red-handed attempting to steal from parked cars.



The duo, identified as 38-year-old Zhang Jin and 31-year-old Zheng Hong, were apprehended after a joint operation by multiple police units. Authorities had been investigating a series of car thefts in the area and discovered that a Chinese gang was responsible.

The gang would typically operate in pairs. One member would distract the car owner while the other would use a signal jammer to prevent the car from locking. Once the coast was clear, the second member would open the door and steal any valuables inside.







Police seized signal jammers, mobile phones, and a vehicle from the suspects. During a search of a condominium linked to the gang, authorities found ketamine.

Zheng Hong confessed to his involvement in the crimes, while Zhang Jin denied any wrongdoing. Police believe the gang was connected to an international call center syndicate, with stolen credit cards being used for fraudulent purchases abroad.

Authorities are now working to identify and apprehend other members of the gang. (TNA)

































