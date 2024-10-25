Thai Prime Minister pledges support for global exhibition firms and investment facilitation

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting global exhibition firms in Thailand during a high-level meeting at the Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House on Friday, October 25. Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsub disclosed that top executives from leading global exhibition companies, invited by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), met with the Prime Minister in conjunction with the Exhibition Industry Summit 2024.



PM Paetongtarn expressed Thailand’s commitment to becoming a strategic hub for international exhibitions by implementing business-friendly policies and enhancing infrastructure development. This initiative aligns with the government’s goal to foster close collaboration with world-class exhibition organizers, promoting economic growth and enhancing Thailand’s international exhibition profile. She assured attendees that the government would continue to address barriers to investment, making Thailand a favorable location for global exhibition activities.

Representatives from TCEB expressed appreciation for the government’s ongoing support, especially in organizing the Exhibition Industry Summit 2024. They emphasized that government backing would strengthen Thailand’s role in international trade, innovation, and economic growth by attracting foreign investors and creating employment opportunities. TCEB’s collaboration with international companies is intended to position Thailand as a leader in the exhibition sector within ASEAN and globally.







The global exhibition leaders attending the meeting praised Thailand’s strong support, considering the country for potential headquarters relocation due to its readiness and favorable government policies. These executives, representing major exhibition companies from Europe and East Asia, including the UK, Netherlands, Germany, UAE, and Singapore, operate in sectors such as machinery, food, and medical and wellness industries.

Jirayu added that the Prime Minister announced plans for a One-Stop Service system to streamline exhibition operations, which is expected to promote sustainable economic development through product and innovation advancement. This system aims to position Thailand as a central player in the ASEAN production network and create a pathway for Thailand to strengthen its global business partnerships and pursue prosperous market growth collaboratively. (PRD)

































