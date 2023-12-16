Entertainment venues in Pattaya and selected tourist destinations now open until 4 am

Starting from 15 December, the Thai government officially allows entertainment venues in some tourist areas in Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, Surat Thani’s Ko Samui, as well as in legally-registered hotels nationwide to extend opening hours until 4 am.

Only on New Year’s Eve that pubs and bars in all locations across the country are allowed to stay open until 6 am of New Year’s Day.







Entertainment venues must have a licence to operate, and likewise for hotel properties. Authorities have been instructed to ensure public safety and to come down harder on those violating the laws on noise problem, drunk driving, and drug abuse.

Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 15 December 2023, the Minister of Interior’s regulation followed the Cabinet’s decision to promote tourism and stimulate the economy. (TAT)



























