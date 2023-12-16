Extension of nightlife hours until 4 AM in selected areas raises concerns of post-closure accidents

In response to the government’s extension of nightlife hours until 4 AM in selected areas, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui in Surat Thani province, concerns arise among residents in the upscale Thonglor neighborhood in the capital.

While many are not bothered by the noise, the predominant worry is the potential increase in road accidents due to intoxication after bars close at 4 AM.







Starting from Dec 15, Thonglor’s renowned nightlife hub will extend its operating hours until 4 AM. Residents in the area, express mixed sentiments.

Young adults residing in Thonglor appreciate the economic boost the nightlife provides to the neighborhood. Thonglor is distinct for its concentration of entertainment venues, with clubs and bars often clustered in Soi 10.







Despite the prevalent nightlife scene, residents assert that noise is not a significant concern. However, the uncertainty about the effectiveness of measures to check intoxication before patrons head home raises concerns.

News reporters visited the area to gauge public opinion, revealing that the primary fear is the potential for accidents resulting from excessive alcohol consumption.

While instances of quarrels or physical altercations are rare, residents are notably anxious about the lack of confidence in the establishments’ ability to properly screen intoxicated individuals before allowing them to leave. (TNA)



























