Police bust 6 online gambling websites in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai police conducted an investigation leading to the search of an upscale residence suspected of operating six online gambling websites with a monthly turnover exceeding 100 million baht.

The Chiang Mai police with a search warrant inspected a two-story house in Sansai District. The house, owned by Mr. Wachira, 32, was lavishly decorated. The search revealed more than 90 computer devices and mobile phones, as well as 130 bank books of mule accounts.







During the operation, the police uncovered crucial evidence indicating the organization of online gambling activities through six websites. The operation reportedly generated a monthly turnover of 100 million baht.

Initially, charges are being pursued against Mr. Wachira for organizing and facilitating online gambling, with investigations to expand further. (TNA)



























