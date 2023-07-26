Elderly citizens get love, care and vital medical equipment

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
132
Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saengngam tenderly tends to an elderly bedridden woman after she received a new hospital bed.

Pattaya, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saengngam of Nongprue, Thailand, led a team of public health and municipality officials on a mission to provide essential medical equipment such as wheelchairs and hospital beds to elderly patients in the community on July 24.

Wanchai emphasized the crucial role of collective action in nurturing a compassionate and inclusive society. He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the municipality to perpetuate such initiatives, which promote a strong sense of unity and empathy among both the elderly and all residents.








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR