East Pattaya municipality officers help bed-ridden cancer patient

Nongprue officials provided aid and transport to a critically ill cancer patient.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saengam brought subdistrict council members and social workers to the Soi Baan Lang 20, home of Manop Phomsurin, 72, April 27.

Manop suffers from liver cancer and was visibly jaundiced when the Nongprue officials arrived. Manop told Wanchai he had a doctor’s appointment at Chonburi Hospital on Saturday, but had no transport.







The deputy mayor instructed his staff to arrange transport to the hospital for Manop, who cannot sit up in the car and must lie down.

The subdistrict officials gave Manop a bag of food and necessities before leaving.















