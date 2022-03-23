Dry Songkran celebrations in Pattaya again this year

For the third consecutive year, there will be no water fights for Songkran in Pattaya, with conservative health officials still being cautious not to allow physical contact at huge gatherings for fear of spreading Covid-19.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome delivered the bad news – or “good” news among Pattaya expats – March 22, saying that only cultural and religious ceremonies will be held for the Thai New Year.



Sonthaya said “wan lai” activities will still be held April 18 in Naklua and April 19 in Pattaya, even though there will be no massive water-throwing party that marks the final days of Songkran in Chonburi.

With water, powder, foam parties and public alcohol consumption off the menu, the only events left for Songkran are services organized by the Education, Religious and Culture Promotion for Education Office at Lan Po Public Park in Naklua on April 18 and Chaimongkol Temple in South Pattaya on April 19.







Both events will feature chanting monks, alms offerings and pouring water on Buddha images and paying respects to the elders by pouring water over their hands and receive their blessings in return. The annual traditional Chonburi Kong Khao rice ceremonies will be held on April 20 as usual.



































