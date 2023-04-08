Drunk-stoned teen waves knife at tourists in Pattaya

A drunk and high on pot teenager was detained by Pattaya police after he brandished a knife outside Wat Chaimongkol Temple.

The 17-year-old was held until his parents arrived. They were directed to better supervise their child and seek treatment for his substance abuse.







Shopowners around the South Pattaya temple said the boy, identified as “Jack”, has more than once waved a knife while wandering around the neighborhood. Jack denied it. When detained, the teen was both drunk and high on marijuana.

He was carrying both weed and a "bong" which is used for smoking marijuana when arrested. Disarmed and restrained, the boy continued to insult and fight police.
















