Pattaya windsurfer clinches Gold Medal at 19th Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – In a remarkable display of talent and skill, Thai windsurfers made waves at the 19th Asian Games being held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023. The Thai contingent, representing the Windsurfing Association of Thailand, sent four athletes to compete in various categories, and they did not disappoint.

The Thai windsurfing team consisted of: Nattapong Ponopparat, competing in the RS:X category, Siriporn Kaewduangngam, also competing in the RS:X category, William Macmillan, participating in the IQFoil category and Aticha Horamruen, also competing in the IQFoil category. The team was led by Aran Horamruen as the coach, with Ek Bunsawad as the assistant coach.







On Sept 26, Siriporn Kaewduangngam, affectionately known as “Dao,” showcased her windsurfing prowess by claiming the Gold Medal in the RS:X category, outperforming a competitor from Hong Kong. This achievement marked the first gold medal in windsurfing for Thailand at the Asian Games in two decades.

In the men’s RS:X category, Nattapong Ponopparat, known as “Oat,” delivered an impressive performance, securing the Silver Medal. While narrowly missing the gold, which went to South Korean athlete Chon Won Woo, Oat’s remarkable silver medal win contributed significantly to Thailand’s success in the windsurfing competitions at the 19th Asian Games.







Overjoyed with her victory, Siriporn exclaimed, “I’ve always wanted to achieve a gold medal at the Asian Games. This is a dream come true for me. I feel proud to have secured this gold medal for myself and my country.”

Siriporn dedicated her gold medal to her hometown of Pattaya and her family, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. She also thanked the Windsurfing Association of Thailand, her coaches, fellow athletes, and sponsors who played a vital role in her journey to victory.







The Thai windsurfing team’s success was celebrated by their fellow athletes, coaches, and the Thai sports community. This achievement not only represents a significant milestone for Thai windsurfing but also adds to Thailand’s medal count at the 19th Asian Games.













