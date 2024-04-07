Bodies found in Sattahip reservoir spark water safety concerns

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The discovery of two bodies floating in a raw water reservoir near the Tap Water Authority in Sattahip District sent shockwaves through the community on April 5. Residents expressed fear and apprehension regarding the safety of tap water used for daily activities such as consumption, bathing, and hygiene.

As concerns escalated, reporters visited the Khao Mon Raw Water Pumping Station on April 6 to monitor developments. The reservoir, with a capacity of 12,700 cubic meters and located approximately 500 meters from the water production facility, became the focal point of investigations.







Prompt measures were taken to address the situation. The company managing the reservoir closed intake gates and drained the entire reservoir. Thorough cleaning ensued, including the reservoir, filtration tanks, and flushing of all pipes before reintroducing fresh water.

Simultaneously, the water treatment plant underwent extensive cleaning, with settling and filtration tanks drained, and distribution pipes flushed. These efforts, completed overnight on April 5th, were communicated to residents through the Waterworks Office’s social media news portal.







Ms. Sirinapa Laohakonjanat, the manager of the tap water facility, addressed the public through the media, reassuring residents about the water production system’s management and cleanliness. She highlighted the addition of chlorine during each production cycle to ensure microbial safety from intake to distribution.

Urging residents to trust in the system’s standards, she emphasized its cleanliness and safety, assuring them that water supplied from April 6 onwards is entirely new and safe for consumption, allaying concerns about previous supply contamination.































