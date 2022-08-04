Covid-19 restrictions imposed on 2022 Pattaya Music Festival

Thailand may be ready to declare the coronavirus pandemic over, but you’ll still need to be fully vaccinated, masked and preregistered to enter the Pattaya Music Festival.

The festival, to be held each weekend in August, are a flashback to 2021, with the same strict entry requirements a year ago, even though Thailand has dropped its mask mandate, vaccinated nearly 80% of the population and is officially reporting fewer than 2,000 Covid-19 cases a day.







The three stages set for Aug. 5-6 – the Dusit Curve, Soi 6 and Central Road on Pattaya Beach – and the three future concert sites will not allow standing or dancing. Attendance will be limited and anyone trying to get in must have registered with the Thai Chana app or complete a registration form each and every time they re-enter the stage area.





Concert-goers also must show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination and wear a mask at all times.

For those willing to put up with the strict procedures, festival gates open at 5 p.m. each day.



Traffic along Beach Road will be halted from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The festival continues Aug 12-13 in Jomtien Beach, Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26 on Beach Road at Central Road, and Aug 27 on Koh Larn.


































