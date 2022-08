The roof on a Highway 7 toll gate collapsed in heavy rain, but avoided injuring anyone.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ordered an urgent investigation by the Highways Department after the Aug. 1 collapse at the Bangpakong first and second toll gates in Chachoengsao.

About 10 minutes after the 10:35 a.m. collapse, local highway-maintenance crews blocked off the scene to avoid accidents.